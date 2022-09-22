Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called to the shopping centre on Portsmouth Road in Pennywell, Sunderland at 10.26am this morning (September 22) after a worker saw smoke bellowing from the roof of the building.

The first crew were at the scene within five minutes, followed by two other appliances from Farringdon and Gosforth Community Fire Stations.

Fire service teams worked alongside colleagues at the electricity board to isolate the power supply to investigate the fire.

The fire service were called this morning.

Crews extinguished the fire, which was located in the eaves of the building and left the scene at 12:18pm.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that earlier this morning three appliances were sent to an electrical fire at a shopping centre on Portsmouth Road in Pennywell, Sunderland.

“Our Fire Control received the emergency call at 10.26am and the first appliance was quickly at the scene within five-minutes. The crews were in attendance from Farringdon and Gosforth Community Fire Stations with one of the appliances being an Aerial Ladder Platform. There were initial reports saying that a worker saw smoke bellowing from the roof of the building.

Crews were called to reports of an electrical fire.

“We worked closely with our colleagues at the electricity board as the isolation of the power supply was required to enabled for further investigations to be made.

“Our crews extinguished the fire, which was located in the eaves of the building, and the incident has now been left in the hands of the electricity board."