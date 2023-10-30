Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) have teamed up with Sunderland City Council ahead of Bonfire Night to tackle an increasing number of wheelie bins being set ablaze.

Recently published figures show that between October 2021 and September 2023, fire crews were called to 515 wheelie bin fires across the city, with the number of incidents escalating in and around Bonfire Night.

A wheelie bin which was set on fire.

Councillor Claire Rowntree, Deputy Council Leader and Cabinet Member for Clean Green City at Sunderland City Council, said: “Sadly we tend to see an increase in bin fires in the lead up to Bonfire Night every year. This is not only anti-social but can be incredibly dangerous for those involved and innocent bystanders.

“We would ask our residents to do their bit to help put a stop to this potentially serious behaviour by not leaving their bins out in the street overnight and by trying to take them in as soon as possible after they have been emptied. “

“We would also urge anyone who sees bins being set on fire or has any information which would help to catch those responsible to report it to Firestoppers on 0800 169 5558.”

With wheelie bins tending to be located within residential areas, there are massive concerns over the potential risks posed by setting rubbish inside the bins on fire.

Wheelie bin fires can potentially spread to homes.

TWFRS have this week launched their campaign warning about the dangers and asking residents to take extra precautions to keep their community safe.

Station Manager Jonathan Ramanayake, from TWFRS’s Prevention and Education team, said: “We don’t set out to spoil the party for anyone as we love to see people having fun with their friends and family.

“But we do want to ensure that people are staying safe and steering clear of danger, where a fire could potentially occur or where someone’s life could be put at risk.

“Wheelie bins are present at every household across the region, and even one fire involving them is one too many.

“We would always urge people to bring in their bins after they’ve been emptied and keep them in a safe place out of the reach of temptation.

“The people who are setting them on fire aren’t only jeopardising the lives of others but they could also be putting their own life at risk, as the bins are highly flammable and let off poisonous fumes that could prove fatal if inhaled.

“Also, if we are answering a call relating to a deliberate fire, then that is taking a crew away from dealing with a potentially life-saving incident.”

To help prevent fire-related anti-social behaviour, residents are also being asked to not stockpile rubbish in refuse bags alongside bins and to dispose of “bulky household waste” at local household recycling centres.