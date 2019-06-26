Find out why cyclist Stephen is pedalling around Britain for a great cause
A keen cyclist is getting on his bike for a very good cause.
Starting the epic journey from his Washington home in July, Stephen begins a clockwise solo bike ride around the 3,000 miles of the British coast, sleeping each night in a tent.
Cycling an average of 100miles each day for 30 days, he will begin by heading south with Flamborough Head in North Yorkshire as his first stop.
Stephen aims to raise about £3,000 with his efforts for the children’s charity Heel and Toe – which offers a variety of therapies to children from across the North East with a number of conditions, including cerebral palsy, autism, musculoskeletal disorders and speech problems.
He is funding the entire venture himself, so every penny he raises will go to Heel and Toe.
The 60 year-old supervisor at the Gestamp car components factory in Washington, is an experienced long-distance cyclist.
In 2016 he completed the 900-mile Land’s End to John o’Groats ride and in 2014 he pedalled 500miles along the south coast of Italy.
He was inspired to raise funds for the Chester-le-Street charity after seeing how it helps disabled children.
Stephen said: “I saw a little lad at Heel and Toe and he was grinning from ear to ear. He was so, so happy because he’d managed to walk from one end of a supported frame to another.
“I’m not looking forward to some of the hills. But there’ll be some fantastic scenery.”
To sponsor Stephen, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/roundbritainride