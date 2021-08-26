Organised Chaos is entering its final stretch and could be ready to hit screens next year.

It talks of venues including the Ferry Tavern in South Shields, Newcastle’s Mayfair and Wearside bars including The Barbary Coast and The Old Twenty Nine.

A still which features in Organised Chaos as it looks at the history of the North East's punk scene.

Among those in the trailer is Stephen Straughan, of UK Subs, who said: “Sunderland has been just like a breeding ground for musicians.

"Newcastle had the venues, but we had the musicians.”

The University of Sunderland graduates have previously made Two Monkeys, on the Blue Monkey and New Monkey clubs in Sunderland, and Our Cup of Tea, about West Auckland FC’s Sir Thomas Lipton trophy win.

The Tyne and Weird crew are working on their punk project once again following the easing of Covid restrictions.

Rob said: “We are getting close to wrapping soon with only a few interviews left in the can from some familiar faces in the North East music scene.

“As with our previous documentary Two Monkeys and, restrictions permitting, I am hoping to get everyone who has supported together for a premier where we can all watch some of the unseen archive material we have collected, screen the documentary and possibly even put on a bit of music.

"It has been fantastic to unearth archive of the North East music scene which has never been seen by the public before and there are still a few leads on some other forgotten footage which is allegedly out there.

“We still require support to help us over the finish line yet.

Filmmaker Rob KIlburn with Baz Warne of The Stranglers. Photo by Troy Wilkinson Media.

"If anyone knows of any archive footage connected to the North East music scene, maybe some old Cine-reels, Super 8 or VHS from when they recorded gigs in their youth, I'd love to see it.”

The Crowdfunder can be found via https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/organisedchaos and Rob can be contacted through the Tyne and Weird Facebook page.

The Old Twenty Nine in Sunderland is among the venues which will be featured in the film.

