Fewer people living in Sunderland

The latest snapshot of England and Wales shows that – on March 21 2021 – 274,200 people were living in the area – down slightly from 175,506 in 2011, when the last census was carried out.
This also means the population density has fallen to 1,995 people per square kilometre, – down from 2,005 in 2011.
It also shows that the balance of men and women in the area has changed.
Sunderland’s population is now 48.5% male and 51.5% female - a slightly higher proportion of women in the area than 10 years ago.
Most Popular
-
1
Major delays as northbound A19 crash causes five-mile tailback in Sunderland
-
2
Suspect arrested as woman taken to hospital with cheek and head injuries after Sunderland assault
-
3
Speeding, no insurance and breach of a court order – the latest Sunderland court cases
-
4
Air ambulance lands in Sunderland park after medical emergency
-
5
Arson investigation under way after fire rips through Chilton Country Club and Hotel on outskirts of Sunderland
In 2011, the proportion was recorded at 48.6% male and 51.4% female.
It also shows the area is aging – a decade ago the population was made up of 10.7% under-10s and 17% over-65s, but this had changed to 10.6% and 20.5% respectively by 2021.
The census takes place every 10 years.
Nationally, the 2021 census shows the total population in England and Wales grew by 6.3% over the past decade – from 56,075,912 in 2011 to 59,597,300 last year.
This included a 1.9% increase in the North East to 2,647,100 – up from 2,596,886 in 2011.
There were 24.8 million households in England and Wales on census day 2021 – up from 23.4 million in 2011 – with an average of 2.4 people in each home – the same as in 2011.