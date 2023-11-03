Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The festive season officially gets underway in the city on Thursday November 16 with the annual switch on of the Christmas lights in Keel Square.

Karen and Steve from Metro Radio’s breakfast show will be on hand to get the party started at 5pm with the event scheduled to run until 7pm.

The date also sees the start of a four day long festive continental market at High Street West and the launch of the Sunderland Business Improvement District’s (BID) Christmas Stocking Trail, accessed via the free Sunderland Experience app.

Last year's Christmas lights switch on.

The trail, which runs until January 7, will have seven augmented reality festive figures for children to find, as well as four real-life, six feet high Christmas stockings decorated by different schools which will be placed at various city centre businesses.

On Sunday December 3, the Reindeer Dash at the Bridges will return, where youngsters and the young at heart can get dressed up in their festive outfits for the annual run around the shopping mall to raise money for charities.

The annual Reindeer Dash is also set to return.

During the build up to the big day, people can enjoy a range of other activities and events taking place across the city, including the return of the Bridges’ Christmas grotto and a return of the mall's virtual reality experience with a new festive theme.

The Makers and Bakers Market, featuring a range of food and gifts, will also return on Saturday December 2.

Angelo’s Ristorante in Sunniside is also hosting its own event, with a Christmas Fair on November 18 with a whole host of stallholders as well as the opportunity to sample some mulled wine.

People can also enjoy the annual panto at the Sunderland Empire and a range of festive entertainment at The Fire Station.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said: "This is just the start. In the coming weeks we will be adding extra events and bringing more information about what to expect in a programme that looks set to be one of your biggest and brightest ever.”

Councillor John Price, the City Council’s Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, added: “We know that families are looking for free and fun things to do at this time of year and the programme of events happening in the city centre really ticks all the boxes.

“It’s great to see the popular Christmas AR trail back this year and fantastic to see so much for everyone to enjoy in the countdown to Christmas.”