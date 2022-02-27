The family of Private Nathan Cuthbertson know only too well the cost of armed conflict.

The Sunderland soldier was just 19 when he was killed while serving with The Parachute Regiment in Afghanistan in June 2008.

He was one of three paratroopers who died when a lone insurgent detonated an explosive device in Helmand Province.

Tom Cuthbertson

Now, as fighting rages much closer to home, some have called for the UK and other Western nations to commit either forces on the ground to support Ukraine, or impose a no-fly zone.

However, leaders say involving Nato forces against Russia would lead to a full-blown war in Europe.

Western nations have instead been supplying aid to Ukraine while imposing heavy sanctions on Russia.

Nathan’s father Tom Cuthbertson has spoken of his fears for many lives lost if British forces were called upon to fight in Europe.

Pte Nathan Cuthbertson.

"It would involve a lot of bloodshed,” said Tom, who himself served with The Parachute Regiment in Northern Ireland.

“I have mixed feelings because we shouldn’t be getting involved in other people’s wars, but Russia needs to be stopped – it’s frightening.

Tom said the involvement of nuclear powers would make it a war nobody could win.

“After losing Nathan, it does make me think ‘should we be getting involved?’ Because Putin has such a big army, there would be so many lives lost”, said Tom, who now works for the North East Ambulance Service.

Charity champions Carla and Tom Cuthbertson

"It’s a difficult one because we’ve suffered so many penalties in the past by fighting in war, but we can’t not help.”

There remain concerns Russian president Vladimir Putin could spark a war with Nato nations if his military ambitions extend into other former soviet nations which, unlike Ukraine, are members of the alliance.

Tom and his wife Carla, Nathan’s mother, have dedicated their lives to helping others in their son’s memory since his sad loss.

This includes the Brothers in Arms memorial wall, which remembers those killed in service and training since World War Two.

