Despite the cool and cloudy weather people still flocked to Seaburn to enjoy their Good Friday fish and chips.

One of the great Easter traditions is Good Friday fish and chips and there is nowhere better to enjoy this very British dish than at the seaside.

According to Roman Catholic customs, Christians refrain from eating the flesh of warm-blooded animals on Good Friday in recognition of the day Jesus was crucified - but they can eat fish.

It’s a tradition which has now been adopted by Christians and atheists alike, and hundreds of people flocked to Seaburn to tuck into their fish and chips with lashing of salt, vinegar and a few other interesting additions.

Here’s eight mouth watering photographs of Wearsiders enjoying this much loved Easter tradition.

People have been enjoying their Good Friday fish and chips.

1. Good Friday fish and chips.

People have been enjoying their Good Friday fish and chips. | SN

People enjoying their Good Friday fish and chips.

2. Time to tuck in

People enjoying their Good Friday fish and chips. | sn

People arrived at Seaburn in good time to get their fish and chips.

3. Get there early.

People arrived at Seaburn in good time to get their fish and chips. | sn

There were large queues outside of Queen's Cafe.

4. A feast fit for a Queen.

There were large queues outside of Queen's Cafe. | sn

