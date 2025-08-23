Fans to benefit from major 5G connectivity upgrade at SAFC's Stadium of Light

Fans visiting the Stadium of Light this season are set to benefit from improved internet access thanks to a major upgrade on the Black Cats’ home’s 5G connectivity.

Virgin Media O2 has worked with Boldyn Networks to ensure the 5G connection is improved in time for opening fixture of the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

There has been a major 5G connectivity upgrade at the Stadium of Light. | National World/Submitted.

The upgrade has been delivered by the Sunderland Open Network Ecosystem (SONET) project and brings enhanced mobile connectivity to the home of Sunderland AFC and improves the way fans can experience and engage with live sports.

For O2 customers, the new network will translate into high-quality connectivity and more interactive, digitally enabled services, including seamless uploads and downloads of videos and social media, increased safety, and personalised experiences during events, like in-seat food ordering.

The development is part of SONET project’s aim at driving innovation and digital transformation across Sunderland, with the deployment of high-speed 5G connectivity at the Stadium of Light and the new British Esports Arena.

David Bruce, Chief Business Officer at Sunderland Association Football Club said: “The launch of an enhanced 5G network at the Stadium of Light marks another exciting step forward, not just for Sunderland AFC, but for the entire city.

“This technology will unlock incredible opportunities to enhance the matchday experience for our supporters through faster connectivity, richer content, and more immersive engagement than ever before.

“It reflects our ongoing commitment to putting fans at the heart of everything we do and forms part of a continued period of investment in the Stadium of Light. As part of the City of Sunderland’s vision for innovation and growth, we’re proud to play our part in shaping a smarter, more connected environment for our community.”

Dr Rob Joyce, Director of Mobile Access Engineering at Virgin Media O2 added: “We have a long history of giving our customers access to the best live entertainment, so it’s only natural that they should be the first to benefit from O2’s next generation 5G network at the iconic Stadium of Light.

“Our £700m Mobile Transformation Plan is focused on improving the connectivity experience for our customers no matter where they are and this work with Boldyn Networks is ensuring match going fans can experience a seamless connectivity experience.”

The upgrade has been partially funded by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) with the improved connectivity set to benefit fans at both sporting and other events at the home of Sunderland AFC.

Brendan O’Reilly, CEO of UK & Ireland at Boldyn Networks, said: "This project underscores our commitment to delivering innovative connectivity solutions that enhance the digital experience for users in high-density environments, without sacrificing cost or energy efficiency.

“The launch of the new system at the Stadium of Light is a testament to Boldyn’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of digital connectivity and setting new standards in the industry.

“We are incredibly proud to play our part in the SONET project and in enabling more engaging interactions at stadiums and arenas across the UK.”