Following a lengthy break, the 11th series of the popular TV returns on Sunday, January 9, at 8pm with the episode being set in Blyth.

The popular detective, played by Brenda Blethyn, is joined by her team as they investigate a fatal robbery with a shocking twist.

Filming for the episode took place in September with residents and fans watching on as the famous stars appeared in their streets.

The first two episodes of the 11th series were shown in August.

