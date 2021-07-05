Fancy a job in the travel industry? Hays Travel is taking on apprentices, and this is how you can apply
Hays Travel is looking for new apprentices for a career they say is going places – and you could be one of them.
The UK’s largest independent travel agent is recruiting new apprentice travel consultants for branches around the UK and roles in its Sunderland HQ.
The new recruits will gain nationally recognised qualifications and earn a salary while they learn on the job.
Hays Travel is also promising successful applicants job security on completion of the scheme and the chance of career progression and development with the firm.
Apprentices will also be able to enjoy working as part of a team and take part in social events and activities.
Last year the Sunderland-based company took on almost 700 apprentices for retail and head office roles and stressed that many of those on the management team started as apprentices themselves.
The company is looking for people who are passionate about travel and a post announcing the apprenticeships on the Hays Travel Facebook page has already attracted huge interest.
It said: “We have some amazing opportunities to join our award-winning apprenticeship programme in our retail branches nationwide or our head office based in Sunderland!
"Come and join the UK's largest independent travel agent.”
It comes as the travel and tourism industry has started to open up following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.
The Government is using a traffic light system to determine the quarantine and testing requirements for returning travellers from destinations abroad.
Green means no quarantine and one post-arrival test, amber means a 10-day quarantine at home and two post-arrival tests, while red means hotel quarantine costing £1,750 for solo travellers.
To apply visit: https://careers.haystravel.co.uk/apprenticeships/apply