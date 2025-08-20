Fan Parade to light up Keel Crossing as Rugby World Cup fever hits Sunderland

World Cup fever is building across Sunderland as the city gets ready to welcome the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025.

England’s Red Roses take on the USA in the opening match of the biggest ever Women's Rugby World Cup tournament at the Stadium of Light on Friday 22 August.

Garner Harris, Clare Sacco, Matt Simpson and Sandy Harris from the Creative Seed CIC, who are organising the Women's Rugby World Cup Community Fan Parade, with some of the colourful costumes being worn on the day. | Submitted

From colourful bunting taking pride of place in Keel Square, to Rugby World Cup banners on lamp posts and bright red roses popping up on the windows of businesses across the city centre, Sunderland is getting into party mode as it prepares to welcome thousands of fans from home and abroad.

Across the city in Southwick, final touches are also being made to plans for the spectacular community carnival parade which will lead fans from the Keel Square Fan Village across the new Keel Crossing to the Stadium of Light on Friday afternoon ahead of the match.

Matt Simpson, Clare Sacco, Sandy Harris and Garner Harris from the Creative Seed CIC who are organising the Women's Rugby World Cup Community Fan Parade with some of the colourful costumes being worn in the parade. | Submitted

More than 500 people, from babes in arms to people in their 80's along with sports and dance groups, have already signed up to take part in the high energy community parade. Expect a massive spectacle of colour and sound with a real carnival feel, with flags, brightly coloured costumes with big feathered wings, elaborate headdresses, seahorses, not forgetting lots of sparkles and sound.

Accompanied by the Spark Drummers and four sound systems, the parade sets off from the back of City Hall at 4.45pm before making its way up High Street West to Keel Square where each of the dance groups will do a brief performance before heading across the new Keel Crossing followed by thousands of rugby fans heading for the big match.

The parade is expected to last around an hour, finishing at the stadium at 5.45pm

The parade is being organised by Southwick based creative arts company, Creative Seed, who work with communities across the city and the wider region on everything from carnivals and parades to music and arts events.

Sandy Harris from The Creative Seed CIC, said: "We're incredibly excited to bring one of our vibrant and colourful carnival parades to the Women's Rugby World Cup Opening celebrations on the 22nd. As a local organisation, we're so proud to be able to celebrate this wonderful event coming to Sunderland with some dancing, music and fun, and can't wait to see you all there!"

Elsewhere in the city, community groups have also been avidly finishing colourful knitted and crocheted red and white roses and bunting set to adorn railings along the city's riverside sculpture trail for the match weekend as part of the national Red Roses Yarn Art project.

Back on the Map volunteer Patsy Wilson is just one of those taking part. Patsy, who co-ordinates Hendon community organisation's Arts and Craft Group, said: "I've never done anything like this before. I just love knitting and I'm a great one for having a go. My 10-year-old granddaughter plays rugby at school and I think it's great that girls are getting to take part in the sport more and that the Red Roses are getting the same TV time as the men."

Knitters Patsy Wilson and Lynne Wilson (not related) from the Back on the Map, Carnegie Community Corner Art and Crafts Group, with some of the knitted roses and bunting made by groups across the city. | Submitted

Other community groups taking part include Sunderland Mind, Pallion Action Group, Sunderland People First and Crafting Connections at Lambton Hub as well as a number of individual knitters.

Councillor Beth Jones Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, said: "It's wonderful to see so many people across our communities and businesses getting involved in the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025.

"There's such a buzz in the city the nearer we get to hosting the opening match and we've got a fantastic programme of events lined up for next week with something for everyone, so even if you're not a rugby fan it's worth heading down to the Keel Square Fan Village to soak up the atmosphere and enjoy some of the fabulous free entertainment on offer.

"I'm especially looking forward to the community fan parade on Friday afternoon, which promises to be a real spectacle of colour and sound, with more than 500 people, including dancers, sports groups and members of the community dressed up in fantastic costumes. It's worth coming along for that and fireworks after the match alone."