But now, nine-year-old Reece Rowland has proven everybody wrong with his fantastic skill and dedication to kickboxing, having won a stack of awards across numerous competitions.

The schoolboy, of Seaham, was born with one of his feet pointing inwards which meant he had little strength in his legs, had to wear special boots and have physio from the age of three.

The only other option was an operation, but his family said they did not want to put him through the ordeal when he was so young.

Reece Rowland, from Seaham, celebrating his kickboxing success.

Reece, who lives with mum Nicky, dad Jason, brother Mason and sister Abbey, found a passion for the sport after beginning classes four years ago, in hopes that the exercise would help him become stronger.

Nicky told the Echo: “They said that Reece would never lead a normal life as a kid, he wouldn’t be able to go out and play with friends because he wouldn’t have the strength and he couldn’t play sport or anything like that.

“It was upsetting because you have got all of these hopes for your little boy and it was coming up to him starting nursery and I didn’t want him to be left behind.”

From the start it was clear that he had fallen in love with the sport, and awards already to Reece's name include ICO World Champion, WKA Scottish International Open Champion and Revolution North East Champion.

Reece Rowland, age 9, in action.

The youngster, who has gained sponsorship with Womaa Fight Gear, trains with Iron Fist Kickboxing Academy in Seaham, Lambton Street Boxing Club and Roker Rough House MMA and Boxing, which are both in Sunderland.

Dad Jason spoke of his pride in Reece’s achievements – and said that despite the lack of strength in his legs, he is fast on his feet and with his hands.

Training both kickboxing and traditional boxing enables him to have the best of both worlds and develop his skills.

Jason added: “He wants to go to the high level. They see it, and there’s a lot of clubs who want him.”

Reece's family have spoken of their pride at his achievements.

“Whatever he wants to do we will support him.”

The couple also paid tribute to their boy, who they described as kind, polite and “humble in victory” – and thanked Reece’s coaches, their family, friends and the local community for the support shown to the nine-year-old in competitions across the globe.

He also plays football with Murton FC under-10s.