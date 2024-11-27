A family has been overwhelmed by Sunderland’s support to help find their whippet Maisie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maisie the whippet is back home, with owner’s daughter Laura Parks | Sunderland Echo

The four-year-old pet had been missing for a week after escaping from her boarding while her owners Marie and John Parks has gone on holiday to Gran Canaria.

Maisie is now back safe and sound at her Doxford Park home and reunited with best pal Ruby the Irish terrier after the ordeal, which captured the hearts of Wearsiders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The whippet’s missing status went viral, with people as far afield as Northern Ireland and Devon invested in the search to bring her home.

She was spotted many times running around the Ryhope and Silksworth areas, but it was the dedicated team of volunteers at The Lost Dog Trapping Team who finally managed to reunite her with her family.

Maisie's journey touched the hearts of Wearside | Sunderland Echo

Now, Marie and John’s daughter, Laura Parks, is leading a fundraiser to help the team, with £4000 already raised for the cause, which will help pay for equipment to bring other dogs home.

Speaking about the worrying week for the family, after Maisie went missing on October 25, Marie said: “We had dropped Maisie at the boarder and got on the plane, but when we got off I had three missed calls from them to say she’d escaped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were so frantic, we’d just got off the plane and had no way of turning around. Maisie actually managed to make her way home from the kennels at first. A neighbour had spotted her and went to open the gate, but workmen started drilling and it scared her away.”

Laura got in touch with The Lost Dog Trapping Team, a totally independent band of volunteers who give up their free time to work around the clock and reunite lost dogs with their owners.

After a week in the wild, Maisie is back at home | Sunderland Echo

Relying on donations and funding to pay for specialist equipment, they use heat seeking drones, trapping cages and sniffer dogs to help find pets.

Marie said: “Throughout the week, people would get in touch to say they had seen Maisie which gave us hope, how she didn’t get knocked over on the busy roads I do not know. It was a bit unreal for us, because she was here when we left for holiday and thanks to everyone, here when we got back. She was very thin and her paws were red raw, but she was home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finding out where Maisie was going at night, the team laid trails of sardines, steak and hot dogs to lure Maisie - who was very much in panic mode - to one of the cages.

Laura said: “It was incredible when we got her back, although she’d lost 25% of her body weight. We don’t know what she was eating, if at all.

“We are so very grateful to the trapping team. They were on hand 24/7 and just do it for the love of dogs and to get them home. The people of Sunderland were also amazing. People I didn’t even know were offering to look after my children and to do shopping for me.

“The trapping team said they go to some places and people tell them to get lost. But everyone in Sunderland helped and it made me proud to be from here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura said she couldn’t thank The Lost Dog Trapping Team more who have named their drone Maisie as her search was its maiden voyage.

You can help the team to find more lost dogs by donating to Maisie’s fundraiser on Go Fund Me.