Kay Martin, 43, was found dead at the home she had shared with Alan Martin last September after reports of concern were made to police.

Police recorded a history of domestic abuse against her by the 53-year-old bricklayer, who was found hanging inside the house in Shrewsbury Crescent, Humbleton, Sunderland.

Floral tributes were left outside the home in Shrewsbury Crescent.

As the hearing at Sunderland Civic Centre opened, Kay's mother Audrey read out an emotional and impassioned tribute to her daughter and how she had loved animals, showing her caring side as a youngster as she rescued birds and kittens.

But it also gave an insight into their upset at how she became a victim of abuse, backed up by their friends who said she had never found the happiness she deserved

She said: "To her many friends she was a joy to be with, always leaving a part of herself with everyone she met and her loyalty unflinching.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"In Kay's work, people weren't just a number, they were a person and she treated them with respect.

Police outside the house in Shrewsbury Crescent, Humbledon, Sunderland.

"Kay had her dreams and inspirations, she should have years ahead of her to achieve her goals, but her life was brutalty cut short.

"Kay was always on the side of the vulnerable, needy and the underdog, wanting to make a difference and little did we realise she was the most vulnerable fo all, which she hid too well with her beautiful smile."

The mum-of-six added: "Kay was taken away from us in the most brutal, cruel and cowardly way, which has left her family and many friends devastated.

"The chain has been broken, Kay will always be the missing link."