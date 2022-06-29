Family pay tribute to motorcycle accident victim Taylor Mallam known as 'one of life's big characters'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Mallam, of Washington, died after suffering injuries in a motorcycle accident on June 17 when he collided with a wall on the opposite side of the road.

Emergency services attended and found the 28 year old rider, affectionately known as ‘Tigz’ to family and friends, with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital by air ambulance but sadly died from his injuries the following day.

Today, Taylor’s family have today issued a heartfelt tribute to him.

Taylor Mallam, 28

They said: “We are truly heartbroken and devastated as we come to terms with losing Taylor. He was a much-loved son, partner, father and step-father who still had everything to live for.

“Taylor was a kind yet cheeky chap and we have taken comfort in knowing how well-loved he was by his wider family and many friends who have supported us following his passing.

“He was one of life’s big characters and a bit a thrill seeker and motorbike fanatic, but he also took great pleasure in the simple things in life such as spending time with his loved ones and fishing.

“We are still getting our heads around the fact that he is no longer with us. As a family we would like to thank everyone for their loving support and respectfully ask that we are given the time and privacy to grieve and come to terms with what’s happened.”

An investigation was immediately launched after the incident to establish the circumstances around the collision.

Officers are continuing to appeal for anybody who was in the area at the time to come forward with information which could further assist their investigation.

Sergeant Ray Lowery, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols team, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with Taylor’s family and friends at this awful time.

“We are committed to getting answers for his family and finding out the full circumstances surrounding this collision, which has resulted in such a devastating outcome.

“Today, I am again asking for the public’s help. Anybody who believes they witnessed this collision, or who saw the motorcycle prior to or after the incident, should get in touch with police if they have not already done so.

“In our initial appeal, we also requested assistance in identifying a key witness who was driving a black Mercedes A class in the area at the time. The driver has since been identified and spoken to by officers.

“However, we still want to hear from anybody who may have CCTV or dashcam footage which may be of interest to our investigation – so please do check your footage and get in touch.

“I would like to thank everyone who has already come forward with information to assist our investigation, especially witnesses at the scene who provided statements. It is hugely appreciated.”