A 9-year-old schoolgirl who went to the dentist with a gum problem is now undergoing gruelling cancer treatment.

Up until June this year, Anna Bradley, from Concord, Washington, had been a fit and healthy little girl, playing football for her team Washington United and going to all the home games to see her beloved SAFC, including an exciting trip to Wembley to cheer her heroes on.

Noticing her gums weren’t growing correctly around her teeth, mam Kelsey Hall took Anna to the dentist who said nothing could be done. The schoolgirl then accidentally got hit in the face with a tennis ball, which formed a black blister on her mouth that got infected.

Concerned mam Kelsey took her to A&E at Sunderland Royal on June 18 where Anna started to complain of a bad back. To be on the safe side, the staff did some blood tests which showed a dangerously high white blood count.

Kelsey, who also works at Sunderland Royal as a health care assistant, said: “Three and a half hours after having her bloods taken they said they indicated she has some kind of leukaemia. We had only gone there for a gum infection, it all just felt so completely bizarre.”

From there, Anna was taken to Newcastle’s RVI hospital and just a couple of days later started her first round of chemotherapy.

The St Joseph’s Primary School pupil has a rare form of acute myeloid leukaemia, a kind of genetic mutation which has only affected five other people in the world.

Specialists were fast and Anna has completed her first round of chemotherapy and was only allowed home with Kelsey, stepdad Lewis and her little brother, last weekend after almost six weeks in hospital.

Kelsey, who is also mam to Ronan, 19 months, said: “She’s been through a hell of a lot. She’s went from being a happy, energetic little girl playing football and going to Wembley to sleeping all day and vomiting, not being able to eat. It’s been horrendous. She’s a clever 9-year-old and she knows exactly what’s going on.”

Anna will start her next round of chemotherapy next week before a bone marrow transplant in October, which means there are more lengthy hospital stays ahead.

The schoolgirl’s family, including her grandparents and dad Aaron Bradley, have all rallied round to support Anna, with Kelsey’s father in law starting a Go Fund Me page, which has already received more than £2,000 of donations.

The money will help pay for the family’s many trips to and from the RVI, childcare for Ronan, as well as days out for Anna while she feels well enough.

“She’s been cooped up for so long that she’s wanting to go out but it’s difficult money-wise,” said Kelsey. “I don’t drive, so I’ve had to get taxis and public transport to and from the hospital as well as arranging childcare for Ronan.

“We have family but everyone works. My father in law started the Go Fund Me on a whim and we’ve been so overwhelmed by people’s support.

“Anna is Sunderland mad so we’ve been in touch with the club to see if we can get her a video message from Luke O'Nien who is her absolute hero. The Bradley Lowery Foundation have also been fantastic.”

