David Steel.

David Steel, 50, of Ford Estate, died on Sunday, July 28, four days after he was involved in a crash on Front Road.

He was riding a motorcycle that was in collision with a car shortly before 5pm on Wednesday, July 24.

David was taken to hospital and put in an induced coma, after suffering serious injuries to his lung, ribs and neck. He died from his injuries.

His family say they have been overwhelmed by the community’s response following the tragedy and thanked those who battled to save David’s life at the scene.

In a statement, they said: “David was a loving man, husband and father, and we are all trying to come to terms with our loss.

“The whole family would like to thank the emergency services and members of the public who stopped at the scene to help following the collision, and those who battled to save his life.

“We have been inundated with messages since this devastating incident, which we are incredibly grateful for. Thank you to everybody who has been in touch – it means a lot.

“We would ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding David’s death.

Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, has issued a fresh appeal for information.

Sgt Roberts said: “Our thoughts remain with David’s family at this time, and specialist officers continue to offer them any support they need.

“We will continue our inquiries into this incident over the coming days, and I would like to thank the witnesses who have already come forward and passed on information to officers.

“If anyone else saw what happened, and has yet to contact police, please do so – and we would especially like to speak to the driver of the black saloon-style car that was seen nearby at the time of the collision.”