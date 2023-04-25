Isaac Hoey from Sunderland was only six weeks old when he stopped breathing while on a weekend break in the Mungrisdale area of the Lake District.

The incident in January 2018 saw little Isaac given emergency treatment by the air ambulance team before being flown to hospital by the life-savers.

His mother Helen Hoey said: “On the Monday morning we had packed the car and were ready to go home when Isaac started crying in his car seat.

Isaac as a baby in hospital.

“It’s normal for a baby to cry, but then he was having a coughing fit whilst he was crying and his face went blue, so I shouted for my husband Steven and between us we rang an ambulance.”

Isaac’s dad Steven Hoey had performed CPR and managed to get Isaac breathing again just before paramedics from the North West Ambulance Service and a paramedic and doctor team from GNAAS arrived.

Isaac was administered oxygen by GNAAS’ critical care team before being airlifted to the paediatric intensive care unit at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where it was revealed that Isaac was suffering from bronchiolitis.

Isaac’s family said he has since had a couple more bouts of bronchiolitis and has a constant cough, but he has recovered well.

Elijah and Isaac Hoey.

In 2022, the family decided they wanted to show their thanks to the team who saved Isaac’s life.

The now five-year-old, and his younger brother Elijah, three, took part in GNAAS’ virtual fundraising event called Race to the Base, which sees fundraisers cover distances that the GNAAS’ critical care team travel while responding to call-outs.

The brothers raised £730 for GNAAS by walking, running and scooting 32 miles in a month, and they’ve decided to do the challenge again this year, which takes place from 1 – 31 May.

The virtual challenge is open to everyone, and participants can choose to cover 32, 78, 130 or 380 miles.

Isaac Hoey now.

Each distance is captained by a member of the charity’s critical care team and participants can complete the distance any way they want, such as running, walking, cycling, or swimming.

The brothers have signed up to Team Pilots, which is 32 miles and they plan to walk up Roseberry Topping as part of the challenge.

Mrs Hoey said: “The service is so important particularly at a time when the NHS paramedics are under so much pressure. You just never know when you might need help from the air ambulance and as it relies heavily on donations, events like Race to the Base are a good way to show support and a great way to raise funds.”

Entry for Race to the Base is £10 and participants receive a fundraising pack and a cap to wear while covering the miles.

Andy Mawson, Marcus Johnson, Helen, Steven and Isaac Hoey, Keith Armatage.

Please visit https://www.greatnorthairambulance.co.uk/support-us/fundraising-events/race-to-the-base/ or call 01325 487 263 to find out more information on how to sign up to Race to the Base.

Isaac Hoey sat in the helicopter.

The brothers on a tractor.

