Family of George Ng say he continues to be an 'inspiration' as Sunderland community still grieves
The children of George Ng say they take his lead in living a full life as they reflect on the outcome of his inquest.
Julie, 33, and Nigel, their mother Peng and a large number of friends attended the hearing at Newcastle Civic Centre, which heard he died after suffering a rare brain haemorrhage and complications caused by trying to revive him.
Julie said: “He is so missed and people still talk about him all the time.
“He was a funny guy, a larger than life personality.
“He wanted to do so much with his life and that’s the way he was and that’s what we take from him.
“He is still such an inspiration to us.”
The 60-year-old came to the UK from an area near Hong Kong in 1973.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
George – whose birth name was Chee Kee – dad Jimmy and brother Danny set up the Lotus Garden in High Street West before George launched the Fountain Garden in Barnes.
He was an active member of the North East’s Chinese community and famous among customers for his salt and pepper chips.
Julie said the inquest had helped the family understand the “complex” reason for his death and hopes it raises awareness of such conditions, as well as the potential help defribulators can give.
The hearing was told the kit would not activate after assessing his condition, but she hopes their installation in communities could help others.