Family of dead Sunderland woman traced after coroner's office appeal
A Sunderland coroner’s officer has thanked the public for their help in tracing the family of a woman found dead at home last month.
By Kevin Clark
Thursday, 05 September, 2019, 13:41
Maureen Williams, 80, was found her address in Lynthorpe, Ryhope, on August 27.
Sunderland Coroner’s Officer Neville Dixon made an appeal through the Echo for help in tracing any members of her family.
“The appeal was successful and Mrs Williams’ family has now been traced,” said Mr Dixon.
“I would like to thank the public very much for their help.”