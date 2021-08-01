Family fundraising for 15-year-old boy after rare condition caused him to suddenly lose the use of his hands and legs
Jude Hargrave’s life was suddenly changed in June when an inflammation on his spinal cord caused him to lose the use of both his hands and legs.
Beth Callaghan, the auntie of 15-year-old Jude Hargrave launched an online fundraiser on behalf Hannah Hargrave, Jude’s mum, after the teenager has rushed into hospital.
Jude was out with friends last month when his hands began to feel numb and then his legs gave way – he was admitted to hospital and an MRI scan revealed the rare inflammation.
He was transferred to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London where he currently remains ahead of being admitted to the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore for further rehab.
Hannah, who used to live in Ashbrooke but has since moved to Southend, has spoken about how her son is coping with his condition after doctors revealed that it is unlikely he will walk again.
The 45-year-old said: “Jude has been remarkable throughout his recovery so far, he has always been such a strong kid.
"He has obviously had days where he has questioned why this has happened to him as he was always doing something active.
"He’d be at football training twice a week with a match on a Sunday, goes to the gym four times a week, he runs, cycles and even does sea swimming.
Jude has even been doing his own research to find ways in which he can aid his own recovery, he keeps saying that he is going to prove doctors wrong and get his mobility back.”
Over £20,000 has so far been raised to make improvements to the home where Jude lives with Hannah and his brothers William, 18, and Finlay, 13, who all suffered tragedy when their dad, David Hargrave, died from an undiagnosed heart condition in October 2011.
Hannah added: “I’m honestly amazing at the amount that has been raised, I don’t know how it has reached that many people.
"The house we live in is probably too small to have a stair lift installed so I think we are going to have to extend the downstairs which will be extensive in costs.
"We’re currently having a look to see if we are eligible for any grants and if there is money left over, it will go towards a wheelchair for Jude.”