Bradley’s fight against neuroblastoma touched the heart of the nation and since his death in July 2017, the Bradley Lowery Foundation has raised funds to help other children with serious health conditions.

The charity will take over Thompson Park in Southwick tomorrow, Saturday, July 16, to raise money for the Super Brad’s Pad appeal, which is funding the building of a luxury holiday home in Scarborough where poorly children will be able to make precious memories with their families.

The event, which is on from 11.30am to 4.30pm, has been jointly organised by the Bradley Lowery Foundation and the SARA Project (Southwick Altogether Raising Aspirations).

The fun day promises something for everyone with hot food, rides, markets, classic cars and activities.

Bradley's mum Gemma Lowery is looking forward to it: "This event is going to be great,” she said.

"The community were so supportive when I was fundraising for Bradley, so for the Bradley Lowery Foundation to host this event for the community really does mean the world to us."

Southwick Ward Councillor and SARA representative Coun Alex Samuels added: "This is a great opportunity to help raise money for a brilliant cause at the same time as enjoying a fabulous family day out, so I'd encourage everyone to come along a have a great time.

"It’s also a chance to find out more about the SARA project and how to get involved."

Based at Austin House in Shakespeare Street, Southwick, the SARA project brings together several agencies including Sunderland City Council, Northumbria Police, Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Adult and Children’s services as well as housing, education, and health representatives.

It aims to work with local voluntary and community organisations to rejuvenate Southwick and support the area’s residents.

The project was set up in 2020 after discussions and engagement with the community about how best to breathe fresh life into the area, and works to tackle a range of issues including crime and disorder, mental health, and unemployment.