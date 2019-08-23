Family flee Sunderland house fire
The occupants of a house were forced to flee the property after a cooker blaze.
By Gavin Ledwith
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 08:59
Three Sunderland fire crews spent nearly 25 minutes tackling the kitchen fire at Roker Park Terrace, Sunderland, at 6.06pm on Thursday night.
A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the incident at the mid-terraced property was caused after a boiling pan was left unattended.
The pan and an extractor fan were destroyed while the kitchen ceiling suffered smoke damage.