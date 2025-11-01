City Central MP Lewis Atkinson has slammed Network Rail and demanded they apologise to the people of Sunderland for what he said is a “failure over the last two years to deliver the functioning station that the people of Sunderland deserve”.

The new £27 station opened in December 2023 but has faced criticism for a lack of facilities with the majority of allocated retail units at the site still remaining empty after nearly two years.

Sunderland Central MP Lewis Atkinson is demanding answers and an apology from Network Rail. | Submitted

The station has also been blighted by antisocial behaviour issues with the public toilets having to close on a number of occasions due to vandalism with lifts also damaged and accounts of staff being targeted while cleaning the station.

Mr Atkinson this week took the decision to write to new Network Rail Chief Executive Jeremy Westlake, posting a copy of his letter on his social media page in which he “demanded” answers from the recently appointed boss.

In the letter Mr Atkinson said: “The new southern entrance to the station was opened in December 2023 and Network Rail’s public communications at the time stated ‘finishing touches would be applied to the public realm surrounding the station over the next few months’.

“Instead, people in Sunderland have endured unacceptable and prolonged periods where escalators, doors, lifts and toilets in the station were not fully functional. I understand this was in a large part due to Network Rail’s failure to complete the commissioning of the station, including the resolution of snagging issues and activation of maintenance contracts.”

Mr Atkinson then went on to criticise the company for their failure engage in replying to his previous correspondence and cited the “painfully slow progress” in resolving issues.

The Sunderland Central MP added: “I understand that Network Rail finally got around to completing escalator commissioning this September - a disgraceful 21 months since the station opened.

“The people of Sunderland deserve to have a national public body like Network Rail delivering for them. Every week when I travel to Westminster I note the thoroughness with which the redevelopment of Kings Cross was finished and contrast that with the lack of care shown in completing the redevelopment of Sunderland Station.”

To “demonstrate accountability and that such failures will not be repeated”, Mr Atkinson demanded that the company “apologise to the people of Sunderland for the failure to complete the redevelopment of Sunderland Station in a timely and competent manner” as well as calling for an internal review with the outcome publicly shared.

Mr Atkinson has also asked that for any future work undertaken in Sunderland, Network Rail publicly names the accountable officer.

The MP also reiterated some of his concerns in his social media statement which accompanied the letter.

He said: “I have written to the Chief Executive of Network Rail to demand answers and an apology for their failure to properly complete the redevelopment of Sunderland Station.

“Facilities at the station have finally been getting better recently, but it should never have taken this long.

“Big national public bodies like Network Rail must deliver for the people of Sunderland and I won't shy away from holding them to account.

“I'll keep you updated about what reply I receive - and continue my work to improve the station so it reflects what our city deserves.”

We contacted Network Rail for a response to Mr Atkinson’s letter.

A spokesperson said: “The investment at Sunderland has transformed the station’s southern entrance, providing upgraded facilities in a brighter setting.

“We’re aware of concerns around the completion of the project and are working with local stakeholders and industry partners to address these.”