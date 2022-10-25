Extra time to sign up as Bradley Lowery Foundation and World Triathlon Championship team up

Sunderland will host the British leg of the the World Triathlon Championship Series for the first time on Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30, 2023, bringing the best triathletes from around the world to Roker, as well as hundreds of amateur participants and thousands of spectators.

Earlier this month, the event has joined forces with the Bradley Lowery Foundation to offer a special sale period before general sale opens.

The pre-sale period was supposed to run out on Sunday, October 23 – but it has now been extended for another week.

The extended sale period sees £5 from every sprint and standard distance entry for the event donated to the foundation when bought before October 31.

Both distances will see participants swim, bike, run in-and-around Roker seafront, with the sprint distance comprising a 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run, with the standard distance made up of a 1,500m swim, 40km bike and 10km run.

As well as the opportunity to take part as an individual, both the sprint and standard distances can be completed as a relay where the three disciplines are divided among two or three participants.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation was established in memory of Bradley Lowery, who passed away following a fight with Neuroblastoma in 2017.

Triathletes make their way through Roker Park at this year's event

Since then, the charity has raised more than £9million for dozens of poorly children across the UK; established a dedicated support line for the families of children with cancer; donated over £200,000 to researching childhood cancers and campaigned for new drugs to be introduced in the UK.

World Triathlon Championship Series Sunderland will provide participants with the opportunity to compete on the same course as the world’s best from start to finish, with elite triathletes seeking Olympic qualification points for Paris 2024 competing over the weekend.

To see the opportunities available across 29-30 July next year and to enter, please visit the event website: https://sunderland.triathlon.org/2023/. Until the end of the pre-sale period on October 31, £5 from every sprint and standard distance entry will be donated to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.