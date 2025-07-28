It’s the city’s only festival dedicated to experimental music and art - and it’s back for its fifth year.

Boundaries 2025 will bring a global melting pot of artists and performers to the city on November 21 and 22 to perform alongside each other at stages at Pop Recs, City Hall and Sunderland Minster.

A previous Boundaries Festival at Sunderland Minster | Photo by Victoria Wai

Billed as being an ‘uncompromising platform for experimental, adventurous, curious, bold, exciting and fun performances,’ the grassroots festival is entirely non-profit.

Organiser and creative director Graeme Hopper has unsuccessfully applied for arts funding, but is determined to go ahead with the event, funding it through personal savings, ticket sales and a determination for the “value of adventurous community-rooted programming.”

He said: “After five years, there's a real hunger and desire for events like this in places such as Sunderland - a city with various locations where exciting, curious ideas and methods can thrive.

“Each edition of Boundaries merges the legendary performer alongside the exciting bold emerging artist, where international artists perform in the same space as some of the most exciting new voices working across sound, performance and visual art today.

“We believe art should be available to everyone. That’s why ticket prices remain low, all venues are fully access-friendly and, for the first time, Boundaries is an all-ages event, inviting audiences of every generation to share in a truly special weekend.”

Day passes and more artists and performers will be announced very soon via www.boundariesfest.com

The first wave of artists has been announced and includes:

Australian drummer Will Guthrie and his Ensemble Nist Nah. An 8 piece percussive ensemble that channels many rhythmic influences while heavily flowing through Gamelan styles.

French critically -acclaimed pianist and producer Felicia Atkinson will perform her beautiful compositions on the piano, using voice and field recordings to manipulate her environment.

Aja Ireland headlines the Friday night at Pop Recs, who is hailed as a powerhouse of hyper dance fun loud electronica.

Hyperdawn are an incredible duo creating what writers have described as ‘ broken pop’.

A Boundaries fave and it’s been five years in the making to secure him on the stage, Rhodri Davies brings his modern abstract approach to traditional instruments such as his custom-made harp.

Sly And The Family Drone are hailed as a juggernaught of raw fun noise free form chaos rock. Their shows start with about 5 members then there are 500 by the end of their gigs everyone in the audience has an instrument or object swinging and smashing it in unison, creating this pure elation, pure joy, pure fun.

Wino Lodge travel to Sunderland from their cosy world in Brighton via West Lothian in Scotland. Duo Dylan Nyoukis and partner Karen Constance bring their improv junks, voice creaks and tape gloop sampling gunks.

Solo viola player Ailbhe Nic Oireachtaigh creates a deep and sometimes distorted immersive universe using only her loyal viola.

Solo musician, artist and producer Alex Mackay brings their process-focused music to the festival, described as electronic and acoustic sounds, projected into and mediated by physical spaces and materials.

Power trio The Unit AMA are an electrifying live band using sharp cutting avant guitars supported by deep anchored bass.