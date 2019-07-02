Ex-Sunderland player Steph Houghton’s late World Cup penalty heartache as England Lionesses lose to USA
Former Sunderland player Steph Houghton suffered late penalty heartache as the England Lionesses were knocked out of the World Cup in dramatic fashion by America.
By Gavin Ledwith
Tuesday, 02 July, 2019, 22:14
The Durham-born captain saw her spot kick saved in the 84th minute by keeper Alyssa Naeher after a VAR award.
England lost 2-1 as Phil Neville’s side failed to become the first senior England side to reach a World Cup football final since 1966.
Christen Press had headed USA in front before Ellen White’s equaliser and Alex Morgan’s winner.