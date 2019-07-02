Ex-Sunderland player Steph Houghton’s late World Cup penalty heartache as England Lionesses lose to USA

Former Sunderland player Steph Houghton suffered late penalty heartache as the England Lionesses were knocked out of the World Cup in dramatic fashion by America.

By Gavin Ledwith
Tuesday, 02 July, 2019, 22:14
England's Steph Houghton sees her penalty saved by USA goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher (right) during the FIFA Women's World Cup Semi Final match at the Stade de Lyon. Picture by Press Association.

The Durham-born captain saw her spot kick saved in the 84th minute by keeper Alyssa Naeher after a VAR award.

England lost 2-1 as Phil Neville’s side failed to become the first senior England side to reach a World Cup football final since 1966.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Christen Press had headed USA in front before Ellen White’s equaliser and Alex Morgan’s winner.