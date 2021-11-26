‘Everyone is out for the bargains’ – Shoppers hunt for a good deal in Sunderland city centre on Black Friday
Shoppers have been out in Sunderland city centre on Black Friday hunting for a bargain.
Friday, November 26, marked Black Friday this year, with retailers offering big discounts on items both instore and online.
It is typically an American tradition, with the day following Thanksgiving and marks the start of the Christmas shopping season.
The UK high street has adopted the tradition and Sunderland is no different as many took the chance to buy surprise Christmas presents.
Mum and daughter, Cheryl and Danielle Walton, from Sunderland, were among shoppers who managed to grab some bargains.
Cheryl said: “It’s not been too busy, it has been okay and I’ve managed to buy a few things.
Danielle added: “It’s good, everyone is out for the bargains and we’ve managed to get some good stuff.”
Brooklyn Bailey, from Easington, believes that it is a good thing that shops in the UK have started to offer Black Friday deals, despite the better ones being online.
The 25-year-old commented: “You can get a lot of good deals, I think it is mainly online though rather than in the shops but it has been good, we’ve enjoyed it.”
Brooklyn’s mum, Jill, expected the shops to be busier than they were but revealed that it provided a nice pace to the day.
The 61-year-old added: “It has been good so far, a lot quieter than I expected it to be but that’s nice, you can get round the shops.
Not everyone found the shops to be quiet, with Valerie Hutchinsonn saying: “It’s been chaos, really busy but I think it is brilliant, especially for a bargain before Christmas.”
Kat Owens from Barnes said that despite the shops being busy, the shelves were not empty and she was able to get everything she needed.
The 33-year-old said: “It has been a lot busier than I expected it to be but there is a lot going on, everything is there though, the shelves aren’t empty."
Her friend, Sarah Proctor, thought that it is good to have a day of discount shopping in the run up to Christmas.
The 29-year-old from Ashbrooke commented: “If it means money off then why not? A sale is a sale and it is good to have a day of bargains in the run up to Christmas.”