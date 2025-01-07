Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Seaham woman who had ‘given up on life’ before turning to wild swimming and losing over 20 stone, said she’s ‘amazed’ after finding out the film made about her journey back to health has been listed to be in contention for a BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) award.

Kathleen Wotton, 51, suffers from a range of debilitating health conditions including osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and lipoedema which has seen her struggle with her weight and mental health.

Kathleen Wotton at Seaham Beach. | Kathleen Wotton.

However, the Covid pandemic and lockdown exacerbated the situation to the point where Kathleen saw her weight increase to over 40 stone.

She said: “I had a fall during lockdown and it got to the point where I literally couldn’t get off the sofa and had given up on life.

“I was suffering from depression and put so much weight on. I was over 40 stone but I didn’t know my exact weight as it had got to the point where it wouldn’t register on the scales.”

Despite thinking she “wouldn’t be able to do it”, Kathleen began to join other members of her family wild swimming at Seaham beach and found a passion which alleviated her pain, helped her to lose weight, and gave her a new found purpose in life.

Kathleen turned to wild swimming to support her physical and mental health. | Kathleen Wotton.

She added: “I’m not saying everything is perfect, but wild swimming has become a passion and really improved my wellbeing.

“The cold water just takes away the pain and allows me to be me.”

After posting footage of her wild swimming exploits on Facebook, Kathleen was contacted by film maker and animator Ellie Land about producing a documentary about her journey.

Ellie, who works for Tyke Films, got in touch with Kathleen. The pair started wild swimming together and created ‘Plunge’, an animated film about Kathleen’s journey.

Kathleen said: “I talk about my own personal journey and the difficulties I’ve faced with my own physical and mental health.

“I also talk about turning to wild swimming and the animation shows the change I experience after going into the sea.”

The film has been screened at a number of film festivals including New York, Chicago, Normandy, and Kendal Mountain Festival, where it won an award for the ‘best creative film’.

On Friday (January 3) Kathleen was contacted by Tyke Films and informed the film had been ‘long listed’ alongside five other movies for the Best British Short Animation Film.

Kathleen said: “It hasn’t really sunk in, but it’s amazing for Ellie who did such an incredible job on the film.

“When I was given the news I was like wow. It’s surreal and I didn’t really believe it until I scrolled down the list and saw the film listed.”

Kathleen hopes greater exposure of the film through being listed for a BAFTA, or indeed going on to win the award, can inspire other people who have “given up” to go on their own journey back to health and wellbeing.

She said: “In the film I talk about having given up and not wanting to be here. I wanted to go to sleep and not wake up.

“I didn’t realise just how impactful the film was until my daughter watched it and said ‘mam, this is really powerful’.

“I had reached the point where I couldn’t get off my chair and so I’m hoping to inspire other people who have reached that point to find themselves again and go on their own journey.”

It’s a sentiment shared by film maker Ellie Land.

She said: “I interviewed Kathleen for two hours and the film really shows the freedom she feels after going into the sea.

“The film really encompasses the determination required to come out of your comfort zone and hopefully Kathleen’s journey can inspire other people.

“It’s fantastic to be long listed for a BAFTA as Kathleen is a person who wouldn’t normally be in the limelight.”

On January 10, Kathleen and Ellie will find out if their film has made the final two nominated films ahead of the big awards ceremony in London on Sunday February 16.

Kathleen said: “I watch the BAFTAs live every year on the television and so to go down and be part of the ceremony would be amazing.”

On February 22 at Seaham Town Hall, Kathleen is hosting a screening of the film along with a question and answer session.

All the money raised will be going to the charity Access North East, which provides equipment to ensure beaches are accessible to people with disabilities.

You can find out more and purchase tickets for the Seaham screening via the EventBrite website.