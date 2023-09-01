News you can trust since 1873
Emergency services respond to concerns for a man on the wrong side of the railings on Northern Spire Bridge

By Neil Fatkin
Published 1st Sep 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read

Emergency services were called this morning (September 1) to an incident on the Northern Spire Bridge.

Northumbria Police have confirmed they were alerted to concerns for a man "who was on the wrong side of the railings" on the bridge.

The police have reported that the man has now come back to the "right side of the bridge" and has been taken to safety.

At 8am this morning, North East Live Traffic posted: "The A1231 Northern Spire Bridge, southbound lane one is partially obstructed by emergency vehicles due to a Police incident."

The road is now fully reopened.

