Emergency services called to woman on wrong side of railings on Wearmouth Bridge
Police confirm that the road and bridge did not need to be closed.
By James Barker
Sunday, 11 August, 2019, 15:31
Northumbria Police and Sunderland Coast Guard attended Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland due to a female on the wrong side of the railings at around noon on Sunday, August 11.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed that the road was not closed and the incident only lasted a few minutes.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
If you want to speak to someone, Sunderland Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123, which is free from any phone.