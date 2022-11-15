Emergency services called to ‘suspicious package’ in Durham city centre as area was evacuated

The road along Freeman’s place was cordoned off and the area was evacuated as the package was investigated.

A statement from Durham Police said: “Police were called to reports of a potentially suspicious package in the Freeman’s Place area of Durham City at around 1pm today (November 15).

“Emergency services attended and concluded there was no cause for concern. The cordon was lifted shortly before 4pm.”

Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service also attended the incident.

A statement on social media said: “Earlier this afternoon, fire crews were called to reports of a potentially suspicious package in the Freeman’s Place area of Durham City.”

The Fire Service also said “there was no cause for concern”.

