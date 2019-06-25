Emergency services called to Hendon beach after person spotted in the sea
A woman was helped into the care of the police after she ended up in the sea off Hendon.
By Fiona.thompson
Tuesday, 25 June, 2019, 21:18
The emergency services were called to the promenade just after 5pm today, Tuesday, June 25, to a report of a person in the water.
Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team was among those to respond and found the woman was already out of the sea when they arrived.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
A spokesperson added: “On our arrival the person was fortunately no longer in the water.
“Coastguard officers administered first aid until the individual was handed into the care of Northumbria Police.
“In this instance we were alerted very quickly to the incident by a quick thinking member of the public who had saw it unfold.”