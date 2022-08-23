Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerned members of the public contacted the police at 12.30pm today (August 23).

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of concern for a man on the Wearmouth bridge.

“It was reported he was on the wrong side of the railings. Emergency services attended and the man is now safely back on the bridge.”

An earlier social media post by North East Live Traffic said: “The A1018 Wearmouth Bridge, northbound lane one is currently closed whilst emergency services deal with an ongoing incident with delays on all the approaches.”

The lane has now been reopened with “minor residual delays” as traffic clears.