Emergency services called in to help injured crewman off boat

A crewman had to be assisted of a fishing boat by the emergency services after he was left with a head injury by a fall.

Hartlepool and Seaham Coastguard Rescue Teams were called out at 6.20pm yesterday to a vessel in Hartlepool Marina following a call for help from the North East Ambulance Service.

A spokesman for the teams said: "Paramedics assessed the casualty and found that he had a minor head injury and was able to walk from the vessel.

"Once the casualty was safely in awaiting ambulance the teams were stood down."