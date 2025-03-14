Emergency services called after car reported to have collided with a house

Emergency services were called out in the early hours of this morning (March 14) after a car is reported to have collided with a house.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place in Easington Lane at around 3.45am this morning.

The collision is reported to have taken place on Campbell Terrace, Easington Lane. | Google

A North East Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called at 3.46am today to reports a car had collided with a house near Campbell Terrace, Easington Lane, near Houghton le Spring, County Durham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We dispatched one ambulance and a duty officer and discharged one patient after assessment on scene. The crew used the vehicle to keep some residents warm and safe until the scene had been declared safe by police and fire officers."