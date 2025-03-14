Emergency services called after car reported to have collided with a house
Emergency services were called out in the early hours of this morning (March 14) after a car is reported to have collided with a house.
The incident took place in Easington Lane at around 3.45am this morning.
A North East Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called at 3.46am today to reports a car had collided with a house near Campbell Terrace, Easington Lane, near Houghton le Spring, County Durham.
"We dispatched one ambulance and a duty officer and discharged one patient after assessment on scene. The crew used the vehicle to keep some residents warm and safe until the scene had been declared safe by police and fire officers."