Emergency services called after car reported to have collided with a house

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 14th Mar 2025, 10:36 BST
Emergency services were called out in the early hours of this morning (March 14) after a car is reported to have collided with a house.

The incident took place in Easington Lane at around 3.45am this morning.

The collision is reported to have taken place on Campbell Terrace, Easington Lane.placeholder image
The collision is reported to have taken place on Campbell Terrace, Easington Lane. | Google

A North East Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called at 3.46am today to reports a car had collided with a house near Campbell Terrace, Easington Lane, near Houghton le Spring, County Durham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We dispatched one ambulance and a duty officer and discharged one patient after assessment on scene. The crew used the vehicle to keep some residents warm and safe until the scene had been declared safe by police and fire officers."

Related topics:Emergency services
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice