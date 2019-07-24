Emergency services call out after concern for swimmer off Sunderland beach
Teams of emergency services were called out to Sunderland’s seafront after fears were raised about a swimmer in the water.
The alert happened at Seaburn at 9.10pm yesterday, Tuesday, July 23, following a hot day where the beach was packed out with families.
Northumbria Police, its helicopter, the North East Ambulance Service’s Hazardous Area Response Team (Hart) and Sunderland RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was joined by Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team on the call out.
A spokesperson for the Coastguard said: “An adult male left the water on police arrival but had not been experiencing difficulties.
“Although this was a false alarm with good intent, we thank members of the public who alerted emergency services.
“We welcome calls made in good faith - it is always better to be safe than sorry.”
Earlier in the day, the team and the RNLI volunteers were called out at 4.55pm to a report of a broken down rigid-hulled inflatable boat off Whitburn Bents.
A spokesman added: “The craft, with one person on board, was towed back to Potato Garth slipway by Sunderland Inshore Lifeboat (ILB), where it was met by Coastguard Rescue Officers who offered further assistance and safety advice.”
Both police and Coastguard issued advice for families during the course of yesterday after reports of several children going missing along the coast.
The Coastguard has said people should remember to call 999 in all coastal emergencies and ask for the Coastguard.