Emergency Services attend early morning incident near Northern Spire Bridge in Sunderland

Emergency services were called to an early morning incident near the Spire Bridge.

By Neil Fatkin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Coastguard were alerted to the situation at around 3.50am today (Wednesday, January 4).

A statement from His Magesty’s Coastguard said: “We were made aware of an incident in the area of the Northern Spire Bridge, Sunderland, in the early hours of today (January 4). The Coastguard was alerted just after 3.50am and a Coastguard Rescue Team from Sunderland and a lifeboat from Sunderland RNLI were tasked to respond, but a person was taken into the care of North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).”

The NEAS have been contacted and we are awaiting further details.

The emergency services were called to an incident near the Northern Spire Bridge. Picture by FRANK REID