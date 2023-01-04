A statement from His Magesty’s Coastguard said: “We were made aware of an incident in the area of the Northern Spire Bridge, Sunderland, in the early hours of today (January 4). The Coastguard was alerted just after 3.50am and a Coastguard Rescue Team from Sunderland and a lifeboat from Sunderland RNLI were tasked to respond, but a person was taken into the care of North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).”