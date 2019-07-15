Emergency rescue after man fell from rocks at Trow Point in South Shields
Coastguard teams rescued a man after he fell from the rocks at Trow Point in South Shields.
Sunderland Coastguard Team was called alongside the South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) to assist the North East Ambulance Service.
A man was treated by paramedics with several injuries after the fall at around 4.30pm on Monday, July 15.
“The casualty was treat for several injuries by team members and the Hazardous Area Response Team from the ambulance service.
“Once secure in a stretcher the casualty was recovered by the teams using some of our rope rescue equipment.
“They were then recovered to the road where they were handed to the ambulance crew in a stable condition.”