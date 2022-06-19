Elton John in Sunderland: Watch as excited Elton fans arrive ahead of legendary singer's concert

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of music fans are expected to attend the concert in what is a farewell to the rocket man singer, who intends to retire from touring.

We’ve been speaking to excited fans outside the Stadium who are eagerly awaiting the singer's performance and some even arrived in their best Elton John dress up.

Rachel Ellison, Barbara Cruddas and Derek Ellison arrive for the concert

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Winnard, from County Durham is a huge Elton fan and is delighted to be able to see one of his idols live.

He said: “I’m really excited. I’m a very big fan. It’s really hard to choose my favourite song but if I had to go for one it would be I’m Still Standing.”

Abi Ridley, from Sunderland, said: “My favourite is Tiny Dancer! It’s a proper classic. We’ve been waiting for this for a long time and it’s our first time seeing him. I’m sure he’s going to be brilliant.”

The trio of Rachel and Derek Allison arrived at the concert dressed as Elton himself, in a tribute to the performer.

Elton John fan Jake Winnard excited ahead of the concert

Rachel said: “We only actually booked our tickets on Friday and got our outfits on the same night. We’re dead excited! I can’t wait.”

Rachel’s husband Derek added: “Elton will love us getting dressed up! I wish more people were in fancy dress for him too!”

Elton is expected to please crowds with an array of his classics, including Tiny Dancer, Rocket Man, Crocodile Rock and Your Song, to name a few.

As part of the build-up to the concert, Sunderland has played host to a day of activities in the city centre which has encouraged concert goers to make a day of the event.

Abi RIdley, Lisa Ormston and Moli Chowdraey ready to cheer on Elton ahead of his farewell tour

Activities included ‘death defying aerial stunts’ from trapeze artists at High Street West as well as circus performers entertaining crowds at Keel Square.

Also popping up around the city centre were entertainment act Elton Wrong, a brass band and a variety of visual characters.