Elderly pedestrian taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a vehicle in Washington

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 18th Mar 2025, 10:35 BST

An elderly man has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a vehicle in Washington.

The collision with the pedestrian took place at around 1.30pm yesterday (Monday March 17).

Oxclose Road where the collision is reported to have taken place.Oxclose Road where the collision is reported to have taken place.
Oxclose Road where the collision is reported to have taken place. | Google

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 1.30pm yesterday (Monday), we received a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the Oxclose Road area of Washington.

“Emergency services attended and found the pedestrian - a man in his 80s – had sustained injuries not believed to be life threatening.

"He is currently in hospital receiving treatment. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to assist with enquiries.

“The road was closed for a short period of time. It has since been reopened.”

