Elderly pedestrian taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a vehicle in Washington
The collision with the pedestrian took place at around 1.30pm yesterday (Monday March 17).
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 1.30pm yesterday (Monday), we received a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the Oxclose Road area of Washington.
“Emergency services attended and found the pedestrian - a man in his 80s – had sustained injuries not believed to be life threatening.
"He is currently in hospital receiving treatment. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to assist with enquiries.
“The road was closed for a short period of time. It has since been reopened.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.