Eight-year-old Washington boy found three miles away in Newcastle city centre after going missing on trip to Aldi

Jack Moss went missing from the Aldi store in Dunston. Image copyright Google Maps.

Northumbria Police issued an alert after Jack Moss went missing in Dunston, Gateshead, earlier this afternoon, Tuesday, October 29, with the force’s helicopter as part of the search.

He was last seen at about 3.10pm but the force said he is from the Washington area and does not know Dunston.

Officers have since confirmed Jack has been found “safe and well” after he turned up in Newcastle city centre, three miles away from the supermarket.

Force operational manager, Mick Hall, said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and assisted us in our search for Jack this afternoon.

