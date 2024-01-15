Today - Blue Monday - is officially believed to be the most depressing day of the year.
Generally falling on the third Monday in January, the term was originally created by Sky Travel based on a calculation incorporating factors including weather conditions, post-Christmas debt, failing to keep New Year’s resolutions and returning to work after the festive break.
Whether you agree with this or not, the dark mornings and nights, sub-zero temperatures and long slog to the next summer holiday undoubtedly has a mental impact on most people to varying degrees.
With the Cost of living crisis continuing to bite, ongoing struggles in the NHS, widespread industrial action and ongoing wars dominating our daily headlines, there certainly doesn't appear to be much good news in our daily media diet.
However, despite it being Blue Monday, there are some positive signs of things to look forward to and better times ahead.
Check out the following eight positives to cheer up Wearsiders and banish those January blues.
1. Lowest petrol prices in more than two years.
In June 2022, petrol prices in certain parts of the region topped a whopping £2 per litre. However, last week the AA confirmed average petrol prices at the UK pumps had fallen to a two year low of below £1.40 for the first time since October 2021. Hopefully this will have a knock-on effect in bringing the price of other goods down. Photo: Neil Fatkin
2. Mortgage rates are falling
Crippling mortgage rates have hit the housing market hard. However mortgage rates have now fallen to a seven month low with lenders including Halifax, HSBC, Barclays and Santander offering a fixed 4% rate. Photo: PA
3. Days getting longer
With subzero temperatures outside and the city still very much in the grips of the gloom of winter, the lighter mornings and nights may not yet have been noticed. However, with the Winter Solstice having taken place on December 22, we now already have 36 minutes more daylight and by the end of the month this will have increased to one-and-a-half hours. Photo: NW
4. Possible Premier League return
While this weekend's defeat against Ipswich Town means the prospect of an automatic promotion spot is now highly unlikely, the Black Cats are still in the hunt for a return to the Premier League after a seven year absence. SAFC currently sit 7th in the Championship level on points with Coventry in the last play off position. Photo: National World