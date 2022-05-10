Eight photographs capturing the country’s top cyclists as they return to Sunderland for the Tour Series race

The televised series, one of the most prestigious cycling events in the UK, had already seen riders compete in Guisborough and Galashiels, with Sunderland playing host to the third stage of the seven stage event.
Thousands of spectators gathered around Mowbray park to watch the elite cyclist in action, with the Series having seen riders hit speeds of up to 60mph.
Spectators were also able to enjoy an action packed afternoon of games, live music and a stunt bike display ahead of the start of the races.
Speaking ahead of the event, Councillor Graeme Miller, Leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "We're delighted to be welcoming the Tour Series back to Sunderland for a second year running. It was such a fantastic sight to see some of the country’s top cyclists racing through the streets around the city centre last summer and I know lots of people will be delighted to see its return.”
Below are some the best action shots as the cyclists battled it out for victory on the city’s roads.