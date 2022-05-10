Eight photographs capturing the country’s top cyclists as they return to Sunderland for the Tour Series race

The televised series, one of the most prestigious cycling events in the UK, had already seen riders compete in Guisborough and Galashiels, with Sunderland playing host to the third stage of the seven stage event.

Thousands of spectators gathered around Mowbray park to watch the elite cyclist in action, with the Series having seen riders hit speeds of up to 60mph.

Speaking ahead of the event, Councillor Graeme Miller, Leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "We're delighted to be welcoming the Tour Series back to Sunderland for a second year running. It was such a fantastic sight to see some of the country’s top cyclists racing through the streets around the city centre last summer and I know lots of people will be delighted to see its return.”

Below are some the best action shots as the cyclists battled it out for victory on the city’s roads.

1. Ready for the off Sunderland Mayor Cllr Harry Truman waves the flag to start the race. Photograph: Will Walker / North News Photo: Will Walker / North News Photo Sales

2. Peddle power Some of the Uk's leading cyclists were back in Sunderland as the Tour Series returned to the city for the second consecutive year. Photograph: Will Walker / North News Photo: Will Walker / North News Photo Sales

3. Great support Thousands of spectators lined the streets around Mowbray Park to cheer on the cyclists. Photograph: Will Walker / North News Photo: Will Walker / North News Photo Sales

4. Looking for an early lead Cyclists jostle for position in the first section of the race. Photograph: Will Walker / North News Photo: Will Walker / North News Photo Sales