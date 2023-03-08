4 . Lauren Laverne

Lauren Laverne (centre) first found fame as one quarter of alternative rock band Kenickie, alongside brother Pete and St Anthony's schoolmates Marie Nixon and Emma Jackson. The band clocked up four top-40 singles and a top-10 album before going their separate ways. Lauren had already made a move into TV presenting and today she is one of the best-known faces - and certainly voices - on the British airwaves, with her soft Mackem lilt making her a popular choice for voice-over work. A mainstay of the BBC's Glastonbury since 2002, she stepped in to cover for Kirsty Young on Desert Island Discs in September 2018 and subsequently became only the fifth permanent presenter in the Radio Four show's 81-year history. Her net worth is estimated to be around £800,000 to £1million.

Photo: Sunderland Echo