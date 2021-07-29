Eight locations across the North East where Vera has been filming for the 11th series
Here are some of the locations across the region where filming for the 11th series of Vera has been spotted.
Brenda Blethyn has been spotted at a number of locations across the North East of England as she reprises her role as DCI Vera Stanhope for the upcoming 11th series of the ITV drama.
Filming for the next season was reportedly meant to have started in April last year however it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Broadcaster ITV has confirmed that Vera will return in the autumn of 2021 however an exact release date is yet to be given.
These are some of the locations across the region that production crews have been spotted filming for the next season.