Eight fantastic festive photographs of families enjoying the Reindeer Dash around the Bridges in Sunderland
Dasher, Dancer, Rudolph and Santa were joined by families from across Sunderland in the annual Reindeer Dash around the Bridges Shopping Centre.
Children and parents alike donned toy antlers and red noses while there was a colourful array of Christmas jumpers on display as runners raced around the Bridges.
As well getting in the Christmas spirit, the Dash, which was running for its fourth year, also raised “hundreds of pounds” for local charities The Foundation of Light and the Red Sky Foundation.
Check out the following eight festive family photographs as Christmas arrived at the Bridges.