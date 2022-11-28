News you can trust since 1873
Families have been taking part in the annual Reindeer Dash at the Bridges in Sunderland.

Eight fantastic festive photographs of families enjoying the Reindeer Dash around the Bridges in Sunderland

Dasher, Dancer, Rudolph and Santa were joined by families from across Sunderland in the annual Reindeer Dash around the Bridges Shopping Centre.

By Neil Fatkin
4 minutes ago

Children and parents alike donned toy antlers and red noses while there was a colourful array of Christmas jumpers on display as runners raced around the Bridges.

As well getting in the Christmas spirit, the Dash, which was running for its fourth year, also raised “hundreds of pounds” for local charities The Foundation of Light and the Red Sky Foundation.

Check out the following eight festive family photographs as Christmas arrived at the Bridges.

1. On your marks

Wishee Washee from Aladdin and Samson the cat join runners at the start of the Reindeer Dash.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Top two

Twins Finnley and Kiera Wilson, both 11, finished the Dash in first and second place.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. The Grinch

Maybe not everyone was in the festive spirit. One runner dressed as the Grinch.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Keep up dads

Dads running with their children in the Reindeer Dash.

Photo: Frank Reid

