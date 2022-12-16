Viv Watts of Hope4Kidz.

Wearside Charity Hope 4 Kidz has been hit by a shortage of people to help sort the thousands of toys kindly donated by Echo readers for our annual appeal.

It desperately needs volunteers to list and sort your donations at their office in Bridge House, Sunderland, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Hope 4 Kidz chief executive, Viv Watts, said: “A lot of people who helped out last year were able to do so because they had extra time on their hands because of the way COVID restrictions affected their work.

“This year, they do not have that time and others are ill.”

She added: “We could really do with a hand.

"We can deliver the presents to the children but need people to help out in the office listing and sorting the donations.

"People in Sunderland have already been so kind, but we need just a little more help.”

The appeal called on Echo readers to buy one extra present and leave them at collection points all over the city - and, once again, you have responded wonderfully.

Drop off points are at Sainsburys in Washington, Sunderland North and Silksworth; Morrisons Doxford Park; Tesco The Bridges; Wilkinsons, Hays Travel, in Vine Place; Peter Heron, Fulwell; The Hub, Washington; and Santander, in Waterloo Place.

The last day for donations is Sunday December 19.

