Viv Watts of Hope 4 Kidz, with healthcare assistant Helen Hudson and hospital staff get ready to share out the Easter Eggs at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Every year, The Sunderland Echo and Wearside charity Hope 4 Kidz asks readers to step up for our Easter Egg Appeal – aiming to provide a treat for some of our most vulnerable children and - once again - you have answered that call.

You have donated over 3,000 chocolate eggs – over £5,000 worth – at drop off points all over the city, which have now been distributed to local charities, refuges, homeless units, hospitals and special needs centres in time for Easter Sunday.

Viv Watts, chief executive of Hope 4 Kidz, went to Sunderland Royal Hospital on Thursday to hand out the chocolate treats to young patients.

Charles Igbinobaro, seven, gets his Easter Egg at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

She said: “Once again, people’s response to this year’s appeal has been truly amazing.

“I am always astonished at how generous people are – especially during what are very hard times for so many people.”

She added: “The local businesses which have supported the appeal this year also deserve a special mention for the number of eggs they have contributed.

"Considering the economic climate, people have still managed to support others who are less fortunate

Some of the eggs donated by Station Taxis.

“Each and every one of you who got involved has made a real difference to a child somewhere in the area.

Sunderland Echo editor Ross Robertson, said: “Our readers always amazed us with their generosity and, this year, they have delivered again.

“We cannot thank people enough for all the donations which have helped to make our appeal so successful and bring some much needed joy to some of our most poorly and vulnerable youngsters."

Laura Hayden-Duck, matron for paediatric and child health at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust – which runs Sunderland Royal Hospital, the children's day unit at South Tyneside District Hospital the paediatric clinics at Palmer Hospital in Jarrow – said: "We are very grateful to Hope 4 Kids and everyone who backed this appeal to make this Easter a happier one for our young patients.

Workers at Bridge Care UK Ltd dropping off their donation to the appeal.

"We are overwhelmed by the support and we know the children we care for and their families really appreciate it."

The organisations to have benefited from your generosity include Academy 360, Bernicia, Causeway Justice Support Charity, Centre Point

Children's Social Care Assessment Centre, Epinay School, Hope Springs, Impact Family Services, More Than Grandparents, My Habour Womens Refuges, The Naill Quinn Centre, The Palmer Hospital, Jarrow; Peace of Mind, Pennywell Community Centre, Places for People

South Tyneside Hospital, Sunderland Royal Hospital, Together for Children, the YMCA and Southwick Neighbourhood Youth Project.