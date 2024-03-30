Echo readers serve up a cracking Easter for needy kids
Every year, The Sunderland Echo and Wearside charity Hope 4 Kidz asks readers to step up for our Easter Egg Appeal – aiming to provide a treat for some of our most vulnerable children and - once again - you have answered that call.
You have donated over 3,000 chocolate eggs – over £5,000 worth – at drop off points all over the city, which have now been distributed to local charities, refuges, homeless units, hospitals and special needs centres in time for Easter Sunday.
Viv Watts, chief executive of Hope 4 Kidz, went to Sunderland Royal Hospital on Thursday to hand out the chocolate treats to young patients.
She said: “Once again, people’s response to this year’s appeal has been truly amazing.
“I am always astonished at how generous people are – especially during what are very hard times for so many people.”
She added: “The local businesses which have supported the appeal this year also deserve a special mention for the number of eggs they have contributed.
"Considering the economic climate, people have still managed to support others who are less fortunate
“Each and every one of you who got involved has made a real difference to a child somewhere in the area.
Sunderland Echo editor Ross Robertson, said: “Our readers always amazed us with their generosity and, this year, they have delivered again.
“We cannot thank people enough for all the donations which have helped to make our appeal so successful and bring some much needed joy to some of our most poorly and vulnerable youngsters."
Laura Hayden-Duck, matron for paediatric and child health at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust – which runs Sunderland Royal Hospital, the children's day unit at South Tyneside District Hospital the paediatric clinics at Palmer Hospital in Jarrow – said: "We are very grateful to Hope 4 Kids and everyone who backed this appeal to make this Easter a happier one for our young patients.
"We are overwhelmed by the support and we know the children we care for and their families really appreciate it."
The organisations to have benefited from your generosity include Academy 360, Bernicia, Causeway Justice Support Charity, Centre Point
Children's Social Care Assessment Centre, Epinay School, Hope Springs, Impact Family Services, More Than Grandparents, My Habour Womens Refuges, The Naill Quinn Centre, The Palmer Hospital, Jarrow; Peace of Mind, Pennywell Community Centre, Places for People
South Tyneside Hospital, Sunderland Royal Hospital, Together for Children, the YMCA and Southwick Neighbourhood Youth Project.
Businesses who supported the appeal are Adecco UK, Adient Seating UK Ltd, Adkins & Cheurfi Recruitment, Ariva Doxford, ASEC UK, Assett 55, Baker Hughes, Barclay Call Centres Doxford, Barclays Bank Fawcett Street, Bridge Care UK Ltd, Christ College, Cafe Mio, South Shields: Dowell Family, ESPA South Hill College, Housing 21, Hayes Travel, HSBC Bank, Maxim FM Morrisons, Doxford Park, Morrisons, South Shields; Peter Heron, Rolls Royce, Washington; Siemens Energy, Station Taxis, Tesco North, Tesco Wheatsheaf, The BIC Northeast, The Gym Group, Ryhope; The Gym, South Shields; The Hub, Washington; Volker Skevin, Volvo Trucks and Bus Centre.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.